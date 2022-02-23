Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia mother, son have not been seen since Tuesday morning

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Saphia Speller, 25, and Hassan Matthews, 3, have not been seen since Tuesday morning in Crescentville.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a mother and her young son who have not been seen since Tuesday morning. 

The Philadelphia Police Department said 25-year-old Saphia Speller and her 3-year-old son Hassan Matthews were last seen on the 5900 block of Weymouth Street around 7:30 a.m.

Saphia is described as 5-foot-3, 194 pounds with short brown curly hair and brown eyes. Hassan is around 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, he was last known to be wearing a red collared shirt and blue pants. 

Authorities said Saphia was driving a green Chrysler Town and Country with a decal on the side of "Little Legacy Learning Center" before the pair's disappearance.

Anyone with information on Saphia and Hassan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter