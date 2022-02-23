Philadelphia mother, son have not been seen since Tuesday morning

article

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a mother and her young son who have not been seen since Tuesday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department said 25-year-old Saphia Speller and her 3-year-old son Hassan Matthews were last seen on the 5900 block of Weymouth Street around 7:30 a.m.

Saphia is described as 5-foot-3, 194 pounds with short brown curly hair and brown eyes. Hassan is around 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, he was last known to be wearing a red collared shirt and blue pants.

Authorities said Saphia was driving a green Chrysler Town and Country with a decal on the side of "Little Legacy Learning Center" before the pair's disappearance.

Anyone with information on Saphia and Hassan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

