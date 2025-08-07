Philadelphia non-profit uses art to support families impacted by gun violence

A Philadelphia non-profit, Apologues, is working in partnership with other anti-violence and anti-gun groups to support grieving families through art.

The initiative, spearheaded by founder Zarinah Lomax, aims to provide healing and hope to those affected by gun violence.

What we know:

Apologues hosted "A Night of Hope" in Kensington, featuring an art exhibition for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

The event provided 15 families with colorful portraits of their deceased relatives, accompanied by messages of love and hope. Zarinah Lomax emphasized the importance of acknowledging the pain these families endure, whether their loss occurred recently or decades ago.

What they're saying:

Scott Knowles' family, who lost him in a drive-by shooting in December 2022, expressed deep emotion upon receiving his portrait.

Kate Lowry, who lost her son to gun violence, said, "It means a lot. He's not forgotten."

Amanda Knowles, who lost her brother, shared, "It's a beautiful thing, but it's sad at the same time. That's my brother, my only brother, and I watched him die."

The community support at the event was profoundly meaningful to Amanda, who felt less alone in her grief.

Donna Jones, whose 27-year-old son was murdered in October 2020, cherishes his portrait, which now hangs in the Apologues Center on East Lehigh Street.

She is involved with the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti-Violence Network (PAAN), which provides community resources and support.

"It's not easy at all, but it's something you have to make a choice to do. You have to get up every day and say I will live through this," said Donna.

Yancy and Movita Harrell, who lost two sons to gun violence, founded the Charles Foundation to empower families and advocate for an end to gun violence.

"For me it means serenity, for other families to know they can live with the grief. One of the reasons we come out here and continue to show up for the community," Yancy said.

"If we can continue to engage young people and let them see the hurt families are going through, then they are less likely to pick up a gun," Movita added.

What's next:

Apologues collaborates with about thirty artists who create free portraits for victims' families.

These portraits serve as treasured gifts and a means of connecting families with the support they need to heal and rebuild their lives.

Through art, Apologues hopes to offer solace and foster a sense of community among those affected by gun violence.