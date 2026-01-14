Philadelphia nun killed in hit-and-run 20 years ago; suspect still sought

article

The Brief A Philadelphia nun was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking to work in 2006. The suspected driver fled the scene, and is still at large. Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect.



It's been 20 years since a beloved nun was taken from the Philadelphia community, and the person responsible for her death has yet to be caught.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find new leads, solve the case and bring closure to the nun's friends and family.

What we know:

Sister Paul Mercedes Perreca was killed while walking to church on January 9, 2006.

She was crossing the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Hawthorne Street when she was struck by a vehicle making a left turn from Hawthorne Street.

Witnesses told police that the driver stopped momentarily about one block away before driving off without offering any help.

Dig deeper:

Police say the striking vehicle was a two-tone red 1987-89 Ford F150 pick-up truck.

The truck had silver running boards, "FORD" embossed on the tailgate, and an 8-foot bed with no toolbox or ladder rack at the time.

It also left the scene with a missing or broken front, driver-side amber lamp.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia police say they remain committed to finding the suspected driver as the case marked its 20th anniversary last week.

"Sister Paul Mercedes Perreca was a prominent figure in the local community, serving as a dedicated eighth-grade teacher at St. Martin of Tours School. Her death left a profound void in the parish and the lives of the many students she mentored."

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who may have lived in the neighborhood at the time, worked in automotive repair, or heard details regarding the crash to come forward.

"Even the smallest detail could be the break investigators need."