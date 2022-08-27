Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia officer crashes into car while responding to house fire, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An officer's response was cut short Saturday morning when police say he struck a car on his way.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Robbins & Hawthorne Streets in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

Police say the officer was en route to a house fire with lights and sirens on when he struck a car on the passenger side. 

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, but no injuries were reported.