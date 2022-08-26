Police: Pennsylvania high school football game canceled after fight causes false reports of shooting

Authorities say a fight at a high school football game just outside of Philadelphia sparked false reports of a shooting and sent fans and players running for safety.

The Upper Darby Police Department said in a tweet that a physical fight broke out at Saturday night's matchup between Upper Darby High School and Monsignor Bonner.

Amid the commotion, some believed they heard shots being fired which caused players and fans to run for safety.

A video tweeted by Philadelphia Sports Digest captured crowds of rushing across the field, towards the exit.

Police said reports of a shooting at the game were false and that officers were in the process of clearing the area.

No arrests were reported immediately following the incident and police did not say what sparked the initial fight.

The game was canceled with Monsignor Bishop leading 6-0 in the third quarter.