Car slams into flower shop after two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, officials say

An early morning crash in Bucks County sent one car flying into a local flower shop Saturday.

Officials say two cars, a Mitsubishi and a Honda, collided on Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 p.m.

After the initial crash, the Mitsubishi ended up slamming into the entrance of "A Fashionable Flower Boutique."

Video from the scene showed the car on its side, with its rear up against the shop door.

It is unclear what led to the crash, and the conditions of the drivers was not immediately known.

PECO Gas was also on the scene to secure a reported leak caused by the crash,