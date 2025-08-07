Philadelphia officer dragged during traffic stop, driver arrested after barricade
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer was injured after he was dragged by a driver during a traffic stop.
That driver was later arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a home.
What we know:
The incident began around 1 a.m. Thursday when Philadelphia police say officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after a vehicle was seen running two stop signs.
Police say the driver tried to take off in the vehicle, dragging one of the officers a short distance down the 1900 block of Plymouth Street in West Oak Lane.
The driver was then seen running into a home on the 7400 block of North Andrews Avenue and a barricade was called.
The suspect was later arrested and charged with assault of a police officer and possession of narcotics.
The officer was treated for a minor scrape on his arm.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified the suspect.