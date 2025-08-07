Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia officer dragged during traffic stop, driver arrested after barricade

Published  August 7, 2025 7:39am EDT
The Brief

    • A Philadelphia officer suffered minor injuries after he was dragged by a driver fleeing a traffic stop. 
    • Police say the driver was later arrested after barricading himself inside a nearby home. 
    • The driver was originally pulled over for running two stop signs. 

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer was injured after he was dragged by a driver during a traffic stop.

That driver was later arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a home. 

What we know:

The incident began around 1 a.m. Thursday when Philadelphia police say officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after a vehicle was seen running two stop signs. 

Police say the driver tried to take off in the vehicle, dragging one of the officers a short distance down the 1900 block of Plymouth Street in West Oak Lane. 

The driver was then seen running into a home on the 7400 block of North Andrews Avenue and a barricade was called. 

The suspect was later arrested and charged with assault of a police officer and possession of narcotics. 

The officer was treated for a minor scrape on his arm. 

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the suspect. 

