Philadelphia officials warn restaurants over social distancing guidelines for outdoor dining

City officials are warning Philadelphia restaurant owners to continue following the social distancing guidelines that have been laid out in order to allow them to reopen for outdoor dining.

The warning comes after reports that some establishments have placed tables closer together than the required six feet.

The health department says they plan to send sanitation inspectors to restaurants that may be in violation.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley issues a warning during a press conference.

"If people are not following rules now in restaurants outdoors, will they follow when restaurant indoor dining is allowed? Where that's an even higher risk situation," Farely said.

He went on to add that human behavior is still the only line of defense against COVID-19.

"Until we have a vaccine, the only thing protecting us is how we behave," Farley added.

Advertisement

Farely also suggested that a failure to follow the rules could also lead to a shutdown of outdoor dining.

"We've made so much progress, let's not lose everything we've gained at this point," he urged.

Diners are encouraged to call 311 if they think restaurants are violating the guidelines.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP