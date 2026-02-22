Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Parking Authority offering $5 parking at Center City garages during winter storm

Published  February 22, 2026 3:00pm EST
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania winter storm: Gov. Shapiro on snow readiness

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke ahead of a powerful incoming winter storm that threatens to burry parts of the state in up to a foot of snow.

The Brief

    • The Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering $5 parking in Center City garages.
    • The discount is available until the snow emergency is lifted.
    • All meter/kiosk, and time limit violations on residential blocks will not be enforced starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia could be under a foot of snow by Monday, which could mean disaster for those parked along the city's streets.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering a flat 24-hour $5 discounted parking rate at these Center City garages until the snow emergency is lifted:

To receive the discounted $5 rate, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage.

Starting at 4 p.m. Sundayall meter/kiosk, and time limit violations on residential blocks will not be enforced until the snow emergency is lifted. However, vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to ticketing and towing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

