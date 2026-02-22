Philadelphia Parking Authority offering $5 parking at Center City garages during winter storm

The Brief The Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering $5 parking in Center City garages. The discount is available until the snow emergency is lifted. All meter/kiosk, and time limit violations on residential blocks will not be enforced starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.



Philadelphia could be under a foot of snow by Monday, which could mean disaster for those parked along the city's streets.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering a flat 24-hour $5 discounted parking rate at these Center City garages until the snow emergency is lifted:

To receive the discounted $5 rate, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage.

Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, all meter/kiosk, and time limit violations on residential blocks will not be enforced until the snow emergency is lifted. However, vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to ticketing and towing.