Philadelphia Parking Authority offering $5 parking at Center City garages during winter storm
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia could be under a foot of snow by Monday, which could mean disaster for those parked along the city's streets.
What we know:
The Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering a flat 24-hour $5 discounted parking rate at these Center City garages until the snow emergency is lifted:
- AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th and Market streets)
- AutoPark at Jefferson (10th and Ludlow streets)
- AutoPark at the Fashion District (10th and Filbert streets)
- AutoPark at Old City (2nd and Sansom streets)
- Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)
- Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street — Going south on 15th Street, enter the garage on the west side just after 15th and Cherry streets)
To receive the discounted $5 rate, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage.
Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, all meter/kiosk, and time limit violations on residential blocks will not be enforced until the snow emergency is lifted. However, vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to ticketing and towing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.