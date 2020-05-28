Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw reacts to death of George Floyd

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw reacted to the death of George Floyd saying communities of color are tired of reliving atrocities such as this over and over again.

Outlaw also applauded Chief Medaria Arradondo for his swift and certain response to the tragedy.

Police around the nation and law enforcement experts on Thursday broadly condemned the way George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody this week, was restrained by an officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck.

Deeply disturbing video shot by a bystander shows Floyd handcuffed, lying on his stomach and seemingly subdued as the officer trying to arrest him pressed his knee down on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released the following statement:

"Although the tragedy occurred hundreds of miles away from Philadelphia, the impact is felt all over the nation and world, particularly in black and brown communities. Throughout the nation, communities of color are tired of reliving atrocities such as this over and over again. They are sick and tired of being sick and tired.

As a member of the noble law enforcement profession, I know that those of us who work earnestly to serve all communities with fairness and sincerity, have grown weary of our efforts being stained by the actions of those who commit these inhumane acts. As a mother, I cannot relay enough the helplessness and sadness I feel when my sons, having been children of police officers their entire lives, relay to me that they fear for their lives because of the unjustified fear others have of them; solely due to their existence.

I applaud Chief Medaria Arradondo for his swift and certain response to this tragedy. He has sent a clear message that this type of conduct, including by those who turn a blind eye, will not be tolerated in his ranks. I share Chief Arradondo's sentiments, and will continue to work with all of our partner stakeholders to ensure that we are policing with fairness, transparency, and dignity for all communities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

