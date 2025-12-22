2 men injured in shooting at Frankford Transportation Center

The Brief Two men were injured in a shooting at Frankford Transportation Center on Monday morning. Both victims were taken by police to nearby hospitals for treatment. No arrests have been made.



Two men are hospitalized following a Monday morning shooting outside a SEPTA station in Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Frankford Transportation Center just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed the victims to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting, and no weapons were found at the crime scene.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.