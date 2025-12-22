2 men injured in shooting at Frankford Transportation Center
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are hospitalized following a Monday morning shooting outside a SEPTA station in Philadelphia, according to police.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Frankford Transportation Center just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed the victims to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to authorities.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting, and no weapons were found at the crime scene.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.