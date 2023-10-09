Philadelphia police identify officers injured in shootout that left suspect dead

article

Philadelphia police have released new information in last week's police shootout that left a suspect dead and three officers wounded.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, police responded to a call where 42-year-old Michael Hwang was accused of shooting his son's uncle in the face during an argument inside a home on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, police were met by the armed suspect outside the home and they gave him verbal commands to drop his gun. Shortly after, police say Hwang failed to comply and a gunfight ensued.

During the shootout, police say an unidentified sergeant, who did not discharge his weapon, was shot once in his left hand.

Officer Samantha Gress was shot one time in the rear right leg area and Officer John Hesdon was shot one time in the right leg during the incident.

Officers Gress and Hesdon and Sgt. James Borgia returned fire, fatally wounding Hwang.

Philadelphia Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Hwang dead at 7:27 pm.

All officers were treated at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for their injuries where they were listed in stable condition. They have since been released from the hospital.

The victim was transported by medics to Abington Hospital where he is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

All responding officers were wearing their body cameras during the incident.

Related article

According to police, there were two other individuals at the home at the time of the incident, a juvenile male and an adult female.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the 12-year-old boy and his father may have been arguing about a video game when the uncle stepped in.

Investigators believe Hwang fired a shot inside the home that caused the boy and his uncle to retreat upstairs. Hwang then followed them and shot the boy's uncle.

Police say the boy called 911 and reported that his father had shot his uncle. The boy and a woman who police say was also inside the house were not injured.

Armed with a .40 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine, investigators say Hwang wore a ballistic vest and had two additional loaded magazines in his pocket.

"It is stunning, I thank God that (the officers) are OK, I thank them for their bravery and their desire to do this job which is very, very difficult, and I thank their families for the sacrifice they make," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"Our brave and dedicated officers continue to amaze me with their courage to run toward gunfire," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President, John McNesby. "We’re thankful that our officers will recover from their injuries, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. The FOP along with rank-and-file officers across the city salute their courage, bravery, and dedication to serve our residents and keep them safe."