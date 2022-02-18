Pedestrians killed in crashes in Philadelphia, Delaware County, including 2 involving SEPTA vehicles

Philadelphia police are investigating two deadly incidents involving pedestrians, including one that left a teen dead after they were struck by a SEPTA bus. Authorities in Delaware County say they are also investigating a deadly pedestrian incident involving a SEPTA trolley.

Shortly after midnight Friday morning in Philadelphia, police say man and woman were struck by an SUV as they crossed the street.

The incident occurred on Broad Street near Hunting Park Avenue, and the male victim later succumbed to his injuries. The female victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

According to police, the striking vehicle was found about five blocks away at 18th and Pike Streets with front-end damage on the driver’s side. Police have not said whether they have located the driver.

The incident came hours after a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia fatally struck a juvenile on a bicycle.

Police say the incident occurred near Penrose and Hartranft streets around 8 p.m. Thursday.

SEPTA released a statement following the incident saying their thoughts and prayers were with the victim’s loved ones, and that they are committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that police in Delaware County are investigating another incident where a woman is believed to have been struck and killed by a SEPTA trolley. Keeley is heading to the scene.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter