Philadelphia Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
article
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage boy.
Jayden Perez was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Friday on the 450 block of Loring Street.
Perez is 5 feet tall, 115 pounds, thin build, fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. His phone was pinged on the 3200 block of Wellington Street on Saturday at 2:39 a.m.
Anyone with any information on Jayden's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.
