Philadelphia Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

Published 
Missing Persons
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage boy. 

Jayden Perez was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Friday on the 450 block of Loring Street.   

Perez is 5 feet tall,  115 pounds, thin build, fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.  His phone was pinged on the 3200 block of Wellington Street on Saturday at 2:39 a.m. 

Anyone with any information on Jayden's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or 911. 

