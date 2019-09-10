Philadelphia police officer opens gym in West Philadelphia

Jai Gordon certainly does a lot these days. She’s a full-time Philadelphia police officer in the 22nd District by night and a fitness guru by day.

“I absolutely love what I do. When you love what you do, it’s not hard," gym owner Jai Gordon said.

Gordon just opened her own gym in the 6100 block of Larchwood in West Philadelphia called Gymratz Athletics. For the last five years, she’s been training clients in her basement.

“This is a dream come true. I've been saving up my money. I’ve been busting my butt and working hard for this," Gordon said.

Gordon wants to make a difference in the community she grew up in that’s why she became a cop and why she opened this gym.

“The African American community leads the nation in obesity and also leads the nation in childhood obesity," Gordon said.

The 37-year old is passionate about teaching the importance of good health, nutrition and fitness in the inner city.

“I believe when you look better, you feel better, you do better," Gordon said.