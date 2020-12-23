Philadelphia police officer recovering after suffering graze wound in Kingsessing

article

A Philadelphia police officer is in stable condition after suffering a graze wound Tuesday night in Kingsessing.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of South 56th Street around 10:40 p.m.

The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

