Philadelphia police officer recovering after suffering graze wound in Kingsessing
article
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer is in stable condition after suffering a graze wound Tuesday night in Kingsessing.
The incident happened on the 1200 block of South 56th Street around 10:40 p.m.
The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter