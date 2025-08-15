Philadelphia police officers receive new contract with raises and additional benefits

Philadelphia police officers have secured a new two-year contract that includes a wage increase and several new benefits aimed at improving officer well-being and retention.

The agreement, issued by a panel of arbitrators, reflects the city's commitment to its union members, including the Philadelphia Police Department.

What we know:

The contract provides a 3 percent wage increase for this fiscal year and the next.

Mayor Cherelle Parker emphasized the importance of supporting officers, noting that six police officers have been shot in the line of duty during her tenure.

The agreement also includes wellness days, with officers receiving one wellness day per fiscal year, effective 60 days after the award's issuance.

Officers will receive a one-time cash payment of $3,000 within 30 days.

The police department will pilot a program allowing officers to use up to five sick days per year to care for close family members.

Commissioner Bethel highlighted the importance of valuing and supporting officers to improve recruitment and retention, stating, "The way we attract men and women across this nation is to make sure they feel valued and they feel supported."

The contract includes an early intervention program to assist struggling officers and their families.

Additionally, the city will make a $5 million lump sum payment into the retiree trust fund.

Commissioner Bethel expressed hope that these investments will enhance officer recruitment and retention, inviting former officers to return to the department, saying, "So any officer out there that left the department are hereby charged we’ll welcome you back any day you can look at the raises."

The new contract aims to bolster the police force by providing financial incentives and support systems, ensuring officers feel valued and motivated in their roles.