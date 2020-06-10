Philadelphia police search for missing 12-year-old girl from Kingsessing
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.
Anaijha Newberry was last seen on the 5300 block of Pentridge Street on June 10 around 1:30 a.m.
Police describe Newberry as 5-foot-3, 100 lbs, with a thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with any information on Newberry's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
