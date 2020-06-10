Philadelphia police search for missing 12-year-old girl from Kingsessing

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Anaijha Newberry was last seen on the 5300 block of Pentridge Street on June 10 around 1:30 a.m.

Police describe Newberry as 5-foot-3, 100 lbs, with a thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on Newberry's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP