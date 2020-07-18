Philadelphia police search for missing man with Alzheimer's disease

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.

Inocesncio Santos, 65, of the 3300 block of Tyson Avenue was last seen inside his home on July 17 around 11 p.m.

Police say sometime between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Santos left the home and has not returned. Santos speaks limited English and does not have any money or a cell phone in his possession.

If you have any information, please call police.

___

