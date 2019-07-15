Philadelphia police search for missing woman with schizophrenia

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a 68-year-old woman with schizophrenia.

Margaret McNichol was last seen on Sunday, July 14 around 5 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 15th Street in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

McNichol is described as 5-foot-4, around 204 pounds, with a fair complexion and black hair. She has a scar on her right knee. McNichol was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray 'Jefferson' T-shirt, blue jeans, sneakers and she was using a black cane.

Anyone with any information on McNichol's whereabouts is asked to please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 911.