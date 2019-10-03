Philadelphia police searching for missing endangered man, 81

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 81-year-old man.

Robert Sandy was last seen at his home on the 2500 block of South American Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Sandy, who has been diagnosed with dementia, has been described as 5’7”, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Sandy is known to frequent stores in the areas of 3rd and Porter, 3rd and Shunk and 3rd and Oregon Avenue. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Sandy should contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or dial 911