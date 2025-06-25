Expand / Collapse search

Bridgeton warehouse explosion: All employees accounted for; 1 injured

Updated  June 25, 2025 2:59pm EDT
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON, N.J. - An explosion occurred at a large food warehouse in Bridgeton, New Jersey Wednesday. 

What we know:

Authorities responded to reports of a possible explosion at a warehouse on the unit block of Finley Road at around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. 

SKYFOX was over the scene where a large number of emergency vehicles could be seen surrounding the warehouse. 

A portion of the warehouse roof appeared to have collapsed, as well as an exterior wall.

In an update Wednesday, a Cumberland County administrator said that all employees and staff have been accounted for after the crash. 

One employee experienced a minor injury.

The administrator said a minor ammonia leak occurred at the warehouse. 

Hazmat crews are at the scene and assessing the damage.

There is no threat to residents in the area, the administrator says.

Authorities are working to clear the area. 

