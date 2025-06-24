How Elbow Lane Day Camp keeps kids cool during first summer heat wave

The Brief Extra pool time and water activities kept children cool at Elbow Lane Day Camp. The Bucks County summer camp started up right in time for the first summer heat wave. Staff are trained to look out for signs of heat exhaustion.



Elbow Lane Day Camp started up for its 57th season this week during the extreme heat warning.

What we know:

"To start the season like this it’s definitely like I said it’s a hit in the face, but we’re prepared for it, we’re ready for it, this is what we do. We love it. we’re out here in the heat. The kids are having fun, the staff are having fun, it’s just part of the game and love it," said Christian Lester, Operations Director of Elbow Lane Day Camp.

About 500 children, ages three to 14-years-old, are enrolled for the summer.

On Tuesday, feel-like temperatures were over 100 degrees but children were still enjoying all kinds of outdoor camp activities.

There were water activities including games and sprinklers with plenty of large canopy tents and coverings for shade.

Children were also given extra pool time and access to air conditioning with arts and crafts inside.

What they're saying:

"It’s very hot but there’s still fun things to do throughout the day," said student Mason Jones, entering 7th grade.

"Drink a lot of water and go in the pool," said Lily Conway, entering kindergarten.

"I like to float on my back," said Avery Cunnane, entering kindergarten.

"I love all the fun days like three days of swim everything like that – I love the pool," said Theo Ricci, entering 7th grade.

"Reinforce like drinking a lot of water and if you’re doing sports they let you take breaks and you get three periods of pool swim instead of two," said Wyatt Lazor, entering 7th grade.

More strenuous activities are done during the day before the heat kicks up. Staff are trained to look for signs of heat exhaustion and nurses are available if any issues arise.

"A lot of the training goes into it, you look at the slurring words, maybe not walking in a normal fashion. Red face is a big one. We have multiple nurses on staff who are well-equipped to handle those kinds of situations," said Lester. "There is some relief in the horizon by the end of the week, so I think we’re kind of looking forward to that."

The camp also encourages parents to start hydrating their children the night before.