2 indictments announced: Fatal crash near University of Delaware and bank executive killed in cold case

Delaware’s Attorney General, with the state’s new governor by her side, announced a series of indictments in murder cases while arguing crime is falling in the First State.

What we know:

On April 29 near the University of Delaware campus, police approached a U-Haul truck believed to be stolen.

Behind the wheel was 22-year-old Gordon Turner, who police say sped off and crashed the truck on the busy Main Street.

"The result was devastation," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings of Delaware. "He left a young woman dead, others injured, and a community shaken."

Turner of New Castle, who was arrested at the time, has now been indicted in the case and faces multiple counts including murder in the first degree, assault, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Delaware’s first-term governor was in Wilmington Tuesday to talk law and order.

"These indictments are more than just legal action," said Governor Matt Meyer, a Democrat. "They represent a critical step toward healing for families impacted by senseless violence."

The Attorney General also announced the indictments of four men in a cold case involving the shooting death of bank executive Carrie Mondell on the 600 block of Washington Street in Wilmington in the summer of 2022.

Investigators said the WSFS Bank executive was caught in the crossfire of members of the Exit 4 gang.

Indicted late last year, prosecutors have added Mondell’s killing to the charges.

"Carrie Mondell was coming home from work doing everything right when she was senselessly killed by a bullet never meant for her," said Jennings.

Unwilling to offer details on what broke the cold case, Jennings claimed crime is falling in Wilmington due to the efforts of law enforcement as the new governor put down a marker.

"Delaware will hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety of our communities," he said.