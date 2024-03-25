Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Caney retires after 28 years with the department

article

Blanche Carney, Commissioner of Philadelphia's Department of Prisons, has announced her retirement, officials confirmed to FOX 29 Monday.

Carney has been commissioner for eight years overseeing the city’s four prisons (Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility (CFCF), The Detention Center (DC), Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center (PICC), Riverside Correctional Facility (RCF)) since 2016.

She has been within the Philadelphia Department of Prisons for a total of 28 years.

Her last day is reportedly scheduled for April 5.

The news comes after a series of escapes involving Philadelphia inmates.

Most recently, Shane Pryor slipped out of custody in the Emergency Room parking lot at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia around noon on January 24.

He was captured onboard a SEPTA bus after a 5-day manhunt and several sightings across the city.

Back in May, Ameen Hurst and Nassir Grant escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center through a hole cut in a fence surrounding a recreation yard.

Grant evaded arrest for four days after being seen wearing full female Muslim garb and a head covering at one point in the search.

Hurst, who was accused in four Philadelphia murders, was finally taken into custody six days later.

At least five suspects, including Hurst's brother, were accused of aiding the prisoners in their escape.

In November, Gino Hagenkotter escaped from custody while working on a detailed assignment in the orchard behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility.

His body was found in a warehouse after more than a week of searching.