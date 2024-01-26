Philadelphia prisoner escape: Shane Pryor's getaway detailed in timeline by U.S. Marshals

Investigators believe escaped teen prisoner Shane Pryor is still in Philadelphia and getting help from friends or family while on the run.

U.S. Marshals Supervisor Deputy Robert Clark on Friday provided an updated timeline of Pryor's escape during a medical visit at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Authorities said Pryor was uncuffed and with two prison staff members when he managed to exit a vehicle in the Emergency Room parking lot and escape.

Clark said accompanying prison staff members gave chase when Pryor fled, and came "within arms length" of catching the murder suspect.

"I don't know the exact circumstance of why they didn't catch up to him, but they were extremely close, I was told almost an arms length of him," Clark said.

Investigators shared video that shows Pryor alone in the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration minutes after he fled from custody.

During a discussion with the front desk receptionist, authorities said Pryor asked for and was denied use of a phone, and calmly exited the building.

Pryor then told a person on the street that he had just been involved in a fight and asked to use their cell phone, which authorities say he used to call Michael Diggs.

Pryor was allegedly picked up by Diggs in a cream-colored Ford Fusion on the 3500 block of Civic Boulevard around 12:20 p.m. and the pair left University City.

Just after 1 p.m., investigators say the pair were observed on video at the intersection of Mascher Street and Godfrey Avenue, and left the area together around 2 p.m.

Hours later, police say Diggs was alone in the Ford when it was stopped just after 6:30 p.m. on the 200 block of East Logan Street.

Diggs, 18, has been charged with several crimes, including Hindering Apprehension, Escape and Criminal Conspiracy.

U.S. Marshal Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark said investigators believe Pryor is still in Philadelphia, and they're looking into his past connections to Mayfair.

"Right now we're trying to shrink his world down, we're trying to cut off his resources, and we're trying to cut off every avenue of escape he may have," Clark said.

Investigators are confident that Pryor is receiving help while on the lam, which prompted Clark to issue a stern warning to anyone who aids the runaway teen fugitive.

"Within six hours, our Fugitive Task Force identified and located Michael Diggs, the getaway driver for Shane Pryor who I stated earlier was charged with multiple felonies, this should demonstrate our resolve and seriousness in prosecuting anyone that is aiding in Pryor's flight."

Pryor is awaiting trial after he and another teen were charged in the 2020 shooting death of a 54-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia alleyway.

Pryor, who police list at 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants with slide-type shoes.

A $5K reward has been issued for his capture. Police are warning anyone helping Pryor will also face charges.