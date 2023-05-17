Ameen Hurst captured: Second inmate who escaped Philadelphia prison taken into custody

After an extensive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, an inmate who escaped a Philadelphia prison in early May has been taken into custody Wednesday, according to Philadelphia Police.

Ameen Hurst, 18, escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on May 7 around 8:30 p.m. with Nasir Grant, 24. Prison guards did not realize the duo was missing until the afternoon of May 8, police say.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw announced Hurst was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Wednesday on the 6100 Washington Avenue without incident, bringing a 10-day manhunt to a close.

U.S. Marshals say the fugitive was taken into custody after missing three deadlines, one at midnight and two more early Wednesday morning, which were negotiated with his family over the past couple days.

"When the sun came up, that was it," officials said in a press conference after the arrest was announced.

Hurst was taken into custody after surveillance teams spotted him emerging from a home in Southwest Philadelphia, and getting into a vehicle, according to authorities. His brother was also taken into custody at the time.

Officials say the significance off the Washington Avenue house is unclear at this time, and whether Hurst's brother will face any charges connected to the escape.

According to sources, the holding cell doors and a door to an outside recreation yard were left open. Hurst and Grant were then able to cut a hole in a fence and escape to freedom, officials say.

As the investigation unfolded, Grant was captured by U.S. Marshals in North Philadelphia four days after the escape. Authorities say law enforcement was conducting a surveillance operation in North Philadelphia, where Grant was believed to have frequented.

During the operation, a person resembling Grant left a property wearing full female Muslim garb and a head covering. The person was followed to the 2800 block of Dauphin Street, where they were pulled over and identified as Grant, who was taken into custody.

The investigation also revealed additional suspects, including 21-year-old Xianni Stalling , who was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday for helping Hurst and Grant with the escape.

PHILADELPHIA PRISON BREAK

According to authorities, a recorded jail phone call from one of the men helped investigators make the connection to Stalling as the manhunt for Hurst continued.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says Stalling has been charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape, and use of a communication facility.

Officials say 35-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta was also charged in connection with the escape.

Flores-Huerta, serving a sentence for a deadly 2021 brawl outside Pat’s King of Steaks, is believed to have somehow helped Grant and Hurst escape.

A $25,000 reward was offered for information leading to Hurst’s arrest as law enforcement remained worried about the dangers of him being on the streets due to his violent past.

Hurst’s violent activity dates back to Christmas Eve 2020 when investigators believe he fatally shot Dyewou Nyshawn Scruggs at a property on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road. The following March, authorities believe Hurst opened fire on four people in a Philadelphia parking lot, killing 2 and leaving 2 others injured.

About a week later, Hurst allegedly shot Rodney Hargrove as he waited for aSEPTA bus after posting bail at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility. Investigators believe Hurst was inside a car that chased Hargrove back onto prison grounds through an open gate, where he was shot to death.

The escape left Philadelphia residents on edge and revealed the need for more oversight over Philadelphia prisons.

Pennsylvania Prison Society, a non-profit organization that monitors all county and state prisons in Pennsylvania, says it evaluated the Philadelphia Department of Prisons's five facilities for two years and raised a number of red flags ; including concerns about staffing.

"The staffing crisis is perhaps the most visible and potentially led to this, or impacted this escape, but it’s also impacted the lives and basic rights of 4,500 Philadelphians on a daily basis," Prison Managing Director Noah Barth said.

Barth called the challenges facing the city's prison system a "real crisis" that needs "serious addressing" from Philadelphia's leadership.