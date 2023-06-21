Philadelphia repaving dilapidated driveways as part of city investment project

The City of Philadelphia will dedicate $1M to repaving driveways that have become pitted and cracked over the past decades in the centuries-old city.

The Driveway Infrastructure Repair Program is part of Philadelphia's larger $400M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative.

City leaders say one of the most common complaints from Philadelphia residents is about the condition of their dilapidated driveways.

Stanley Campbell has lived at his West Oak Lane home for more than 40-years. The shared driveway behind his house has served as a constant headache, with some parts even unusable.

"It's been decaying, getting worse and worse," Campbell told FOX 29.

Philadelphia City Councilmember David Clark said the project is a long time coming for neighbors.

"To people in this neighborhood, this is their I-95, this is their infrastructure project." Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said.