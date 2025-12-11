Bucks County fire: 8 saved by hero cop and neighbor

The Brief A fire destroyed a home on West Woodland Avenue in Penndel early Thursday morning. Eight people were rescued thanks to a quick-thinking police officer and a good Samaritan. The house was demolished by emergency responders due to safety concerns.



A family in Bucks County is left with nothing after a fire destroyed their home, but they are grateful to be alive.

Fire devastates family home

What we know:

The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. on West Woodland Avenue.

A Penndel police officer and a good Samaritan helped rescue eight people from the burning home.

Richard Turner, whose home was destroyed, expressed his shock at the loss, saying, "It was a beautiful home six or seven hours ago and now it’s an ugly pile of rubble," said Turner.

The quick response by Officer Sean Peck and Justin Ritorto, who was up early and saw the fire, prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

What they're saying:

"If he didn’t get them out when they did, it would’ve been a totally different outcome," said Chief Sean Perry of the Penndel Police Department. Justin Ritorto, the good Samaritan, recounted, "As I was banging on the house that was on fire, the police officer came running across the street and I was able to finally get someone to answer the door."

The backstory:

The Turners had called the house their home for over 30 years, filled with cherished art and collectibles.

"We took the trouble to find some nice art which we had hanging on the walls... it’s all gone," said Turner.

When the fire broke out, Turner and his wife were sleeping on the first floor, while their daughter and her boyfriend were on the second, and another family was on the third floor.

Deputy Chief Sam Simon of the Penndel Fire Company noted that firefighters faced hoarding conditions and had to attack the fire from outside.

"We had to bring in heavy equipment to tear it down because it just wasn’t safe for the community to stay standing," said Simon.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire has not been disclosed, and the family is now trying to process the loss.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was created to help the family who lost everything due to the devastating fire.