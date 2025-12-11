14-year-old boy accidentally shot in North Philly; alleged teen shooter sought: police

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot in North Philadelphia and is expected to survive. Police are searching for another teenager who allegedly fired the gun. The shooting occurred in a room with at least 15 teenagers and young adults.



A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being accidentally shot in North Philadelphia, and police are on the hunt for the teenager they believe pulled the trigger.

What we know:

The shooting took place just before 6:00 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 17th Street Thursday.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the stomach by another teenager of the same age.

Police say the boy who fired the gun fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The injured teenager was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small stated, "The shooter, the one that was handling the gun, was also about 14 years of age and he fled from the property when the shot was fired."

Inside the home, police found a shell casing from a semi-automatic handgun and a trail of blood.

The room was filled with at least 15 teenagers and young adults at the time of the shooting.

Ongoing search for the teenage suspect

Chief Inspector Small explained the situation, saying, "If you are handling a firearm and a firearm goes off and you know someone gets shot and there’s blood... You are going to get scared. And we believe that’s what happened."

Police are interviewing both adults and juveniles who were present and are reviewing nearby surveillance footage.

They are urging the teenager who fired the gun and his parents to come forward.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who owns the gun and where it is currently located.

Police say they have identified the teenager who fired the shot but have yet to locate him.