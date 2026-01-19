Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations amid single-digit wind chills, icy conditions

The Brief Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day the Philadelphia area has seen in a while. Several schools in the Philadelphia area have announced delayed openings for Tuesday. Prepare for single digit temperatures.



Tuesday will bring the coldest temperatures so far this year, with highs only in the teens and wind chills making it feel even colder, according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr.

She said, "Back-to-back days with highs only in the teens...overnight low temperatures falling quickly into the 20s, even in Philadelphia."

Orr warned that untreated roads, sidewalks, and parking lots could be slippery Tuesday morning, saying, "There could be a little bit of glaze of ice that looks shiny, it most likely is going to be slippery. So please be aware of that."

Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour, making it feel like two degrees in Philadelphia and even colder in the suburbs and Poconos.

By midday, wind chills will remain in the single digits.

School delays and closings

The following schools have issued delayed openings for Tuesday, January 20:

Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays here.