This Philadelphia school made the 2025 'Best National University' list

U.S. News just released its university rankings, and one school in Philadelphia cracked the top 10!

The University of Pennsylvania was named No. 10 in the "Best National University" list for 2025.

Found in Philadelphia in 1740, the private institution also grabbed the top spot for "Business Programs" in the nation.

UPenn may be the highest-ranking Pennsylvania university to make the list, but another local school ranked No. 1 - Princeton University in New Jersey!

Check out the full ranking on the U.S. News website.