The Big Dill to take over South Philly for National Pickle Day with 1,200-person record attempt

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The Brief The Big Dill returns to Philadelphia on Nov. 14 at Stateside Live! in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organizers will attempt to break a world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as pickles, outfitting 1,200 attendees in numbered suits. The celebration features unlimited sampling from 20 pickle makers, more than 50 food vendors, live string band performances, a mechanical pickle and a pickle rave.



Philadelphia will be the epicenter of National Pickle Day this month as the country's largest pickle celebration returns to where it first began, aiming to brine its way into the history books with a new world record.

The Big Dill: The World's Largest Pickle Party is bringing its national tour finale to Stateside Live! in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex on Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival originally launched in the city in 2018 as "Pickledelphia" at the Piazza in Northern Liberties before expanding into a multi-city arena tour. Organizers chose Philadelphia to close out the 2026 run on National Pickle Day, drawing ticket buyers from 38 states and Washington, D.C.

The world record attempt

By the numbers:

The centerpiece of the event is the Parade of the Pickles, an official attempt to secure the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as pickles.

The current record for people dressed as fruits or vegetables was set in Japan in 2017 with 888 participants. Organizers plan to surpass that mark with pickles alone, distributing individually numbered pickle suits with commemorative patches to the first 1,200 ticket holders.

The record attempt will also support Comfort Zone Camp, a nonprofit providing free camps for grieving children, through a campaign led by runner Morgan (@picklegirlruns), who famously ran a full marathon in a pickle suit.

What to eat, drink and see

Local perspective:

Inside the festival, guests will find "Pickle Row," featuring 20 different pickle brands offering unlimited sampling of more than 100 varieties. The lineup highlights local favorites such as Fishtown Pickle Project, Delco Dills, Penny Pickles and the Philadelphia Pickle Company, alongside specialty makers from across the country.

More than 50 food vendors will serve pickle-forward creations from start to finish, including:

Cheesesteak-stuffed pickles from Delco's Hunt's Annex Lounge

Pickle milkshakes from Nifty Fifty's

Handmade pickle pierogies from Dymski Pierogies

Pickle egg rolls from Madi's On A Roll

Pickle pizza, fried pickles, pickle fries and pickle fudge

For guests 21 and older, bars will pour local Evil Genius pickle beer, Jameson Irish Whiskey picklebacks, pickle margaritas and pickle-infused vodka shots.

The entertainment lineup includes two sets from the South Philly String Band, live country music from Shot of Southern, a pickle rave hosted by DJ Jay Roy, mechanical pickle rides, a brine-chugging challenge and photo ops with "Big Brine," a 25-foot inflatable pickle jar. TikTok personality "The Pickle Priest" will also be on hand to bless pickles before passing them out to guests.

What to know before you go

What you can do:

The event takes over the indoor and outdoor grounds of Stateside Live!, which completed a $20 million expansion earlier this year.

Standard admission begins at 3 p.m., while early entry and premium passes allow access starting at noon and 1:30 p.m. A 21+ VIP ticket package includes a private pickle brunch and open bar at 1100 Social from noon to 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 2 through 13. Children under 2 enter free. All tickets include unlimited tastings along Pickle Row and are available online through the event's website.