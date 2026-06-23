Philadelphia sees surge in tourism and business during World Cup matches

The Brief Philadelphia is halfway through hosting World Cup matches, with big crowds and packed events. Local businesses and public transit are seeing major boosts, according to city officials and SEPTA. An economic impact study will be done after the World Cup, but early signs point to success.



Philadelphia has reached the halfway point of its World Cup schedule, with three matches completed and the city seeing large crowds, busy businesses, and packed public events, according to local officials.

Philadelphia’s World Cup draws record crowds and boosts business

What we know:

Philly Fan Fest has been the most attended of any U.S. host city, peaking at 55,000 people on several days, said Meg Kane, who has been directing the Philadelphia side of the FIFA World Cup. Hotels are reporting higher occupancy and the city is seeing strong turnout at stadium events, the Art Museum, and Reading Terminal Market.

"It’s been really exceptional," said Kane. "This is such a nice dynamic of validation of what the city has done over the past 25 years to elevate itself to a global cosmopolitan city and our residents reading this is really where we live and it’s cool people are recognizing that."

SEPTA reported that Friday’s night match saw the B line carry more than 29,000 passengers home from the match within an hour and 15 minutes, the second-highest ridership of all time next to the 2025 NFC Championship game, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

"When you have something like a huge Eagles game or even a parade it’s kind of all in for one day and making sure you are able to tackle that event.. this is more of a marathon," said Busch.

Around Center City and Lemon Hill, businesses are seeing more customers.

At Pete’s Famous Pizza, Oscar, a cook, said, "Very busy but very fun, they come from everywhere."

At The Bishop’s Collar, bartender Collin Willcock said, "It’s good for the neighborhood we’re used to events that last a day and then it’s over. So we’re just getting used to keeping it rolling."

Even on a Tuesday afternoon, the bar at Bishop’s Collar was filled with World Cup fans.

Officials say the World Cup is bringing a "mix of vibrancy" to the city during a time when Welcome America and Fourth of July celebrations are also happening. Kane said, "Overall this is an incredible mix of vibrancy that’s coming to the city at time where Welcome America is happening we are anticipating the, 4th of July an I think it’s building momentum."

The World Cup is already being called a win for Philadelphia by those organizing and supporting the events.

The city’s businesses, public transit, and hospitality industry are all seeing a boost as fans from around the world visit for the matches.

What’s next for Philadelphia’s World Cup run

Three matches have been played so far, with three more scheduled. SEPTA is planning for three additional matches and expects continued high ridership.

An economic impact study will be conducted after the World Cup to determine the full financial effect on the city.

The city is preparing for more events as the World Cup continues, with officials and businesses adapting to the ongoing crowds and activity.

What we don't know:

The results of the economic impact study have not yet been released.

It is not yet clear exactly how much revenue or long-term benefit the World Cup will bring to Philadelphia.