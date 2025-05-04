Philadelphia shootings leave 1 dead, 4 more injured on Sunday

The Brief One person was killed, and four others injured in shootings that erupted in Philadelphia this weekend. A man was killed in one shooting, while three other men were injured in another. A teen also suffered a graze wound.



Five people were shot, one of them fatally, when gunfire erupted across Philadelphia from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

What we know:

The first shooting unfolded near the intersection of 23rd Street and Point Breeze Avenue around 11:13 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 16-year-old suffered a graze wound to the cheek when a shootout erupted between multiple suspects, who all fled in different directions.

A nearby house was also struck twice by gunfire.

On Sunday, officers responded to a triple shooting on the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Three men were struck, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A third shooting left a man dead on the 100 block of West Venango Street just after 7 a.m.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.

What we don't know:

Motives for each shooting are still unknown, along with any possible suspect descriptions.

The identity of the deceased man has yet to be released, along with any further information about the other victims.