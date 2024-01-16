Philadelphia Snow Totals: Here's how many inches fell in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

article

The Delaware Valley awoke to a blanket of snow Tuesday morning - a sight not seen for a very long time!

Monday's storm brought a steady overnight snowfall that last several hours, and ended with inches of the white stuff on the ground.

Snow may continue to fall until lunchtime, but the National Weather Service has gathered the region's snow totals so far:

How much snow fell in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia saw 3–4 inches accumulate on sidewalks and streets, ending the city's snowless streak. It had been 715 days since Philadelphia saw more than an inch of snow!

How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?

The rest of the state experienced a little more snowfall overnight. Approximately 4–6 inches across the eastern cities, including Reading and Allentown, and even in the Poconos.

How much snow fell in New Jersey?

New Jersey snow ranged anywhere from 1 to 6 inches depending on where you live:

4–6 inches in Sussex

3–4 inches in Trenton

2–3 inches in Long Branch

1–2 inches in South Jersey

An inch or less at the Jersey Shore

How much snow fell in Delaware?

Delaware got some of the lowest accumulations in the region, with 2 inches or fewer across most of the state.