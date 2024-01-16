Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Kent County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County

Philadelphia Snow Totals: Here's how many inches fell in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley awoke to a blanket of snow Tuesday morning - a sight not seen for a very long time!

Monday's storm brought a steady overnight snowfall that last several hours, and ended with inches of the white stuff on the ground.

Snow may continue to fall until lunchtime, but the National Weather Service has gathered the region's snow totals so far:

How much snow fell in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia saw 3–4 inches accumulate on sidewalks and streets, ending the city's snowless streak. It had been 715 days since Philadelphia saw more than an inch of snow!

How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?

The rest of the state experienced a little more snowfall overnight. Approximately 4–6 inches across the eastern cities, including Reading and Allentown, and even in the Poconos.

How much snow fell in New Jersey?

New Jersey snow ranged anywhere from 1 to 6 inches depending on where you live:

  • 4–6 inches in Sussex
  • 3–4 inches in Trenton
  • 2–3 inches in Long Branch
  • 1–2 inches in South Jersey
  • An inch or less at the Jersey Shore

How much snow fell in Delaware?

Delaware got some of the lowest accumulations in the region, with 2 inches or fewer across most of the state.