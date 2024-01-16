Philadelphia finally snaps snowless streak after nearly 2 years!

It's official, more than an inch of snow has fallen in Philadelphia for the first time in nearly two years!

The snowless streak was snapped Monday night into Tuesday morning by a small system that produced just enough powder to end the city's longest recorded snow drought.

A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded at Philadelphia International Airport just after midnight, according to the National Weather Services.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson measured about 2 inches in Old City around 7 a.m. as snow continues to fall across the region.

Before Tuesday, the last measurable snowfall to blanket Philadelphia was back on January 29, 2022, when forecasters measured nearly 6 inches.

The 715-day record far surpassed the city's second-longest snow drought of 661 days that ended on Dec. 15, 1973.

Below freezing temperatures, which felt even colder from blustery wind gusts, helped make the record-breaking snowfall possible.

Those temperatures will only get colder as the week continues with highs in the 20s expected by the weekend, and another chance of snow possible on Friday.