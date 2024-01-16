Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Kent County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County

Philadelphia finally snaps snowless streak after nearly 2 years!

Philadelphia finally snaps snowless streak after nearly 2 years

PHILADELPHIA - It's official, more than an inch of snow has fallen in Philadelphia for the first time in nearly two years!

The snowless streak was snapped Monday night into Tuesday morning by a small system that produced just enough powder to end the city's longest recorded snow drought.

A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded at Philadelphia International Airport just after midnight, according to the National Weather Services.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson measured about 2 inches in Old City around 7 a.m. as snow continues to fall across the region.

Before Tuesday, the last measurable snowfall to blanket Philadelphia was back on January 29, 2022, when forecasters measured nearly 6 inches.

The 715-day record far surpassed the city's second-longest snow drought of 661 days that ended on Dec. 15, 1973.

Below freezing temperatures, which felt even colder from blustery wind gusts, helped make the record-breaking snowfall possible. 

Those temperatures will only get colder as the week continues with highs in the 20s expected by the weekend, and another chance of snow possible on Friday.