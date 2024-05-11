Welcome luncheon held for newly arrived immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers

Catholic Social Services (CSS) held a welcome luncheon for newly arrived individuals, families and the staff and volunteers who support them through its immigration service programs.

The luncheon was held at Saint Joachim Church and included food from all around the world, music, raffles and prizes.

Meghan Sidorski is the administrator of Casa Del Carmen of CSS and said that food is a universal language and they made sure it was thoughtfully prepared for each guest.

"We had food from different countries. We had rice, chicken arepas and plantains for our Spanish cultures. We had pierogies – cherry and potato – we had potato pancakes, we had some halal food and jollof rice and Vietnamese hoagies and lots of really good-looking desserts," said Sidorski. "I think we wanted today to be a celebration. Newly arrived in the United States, newly arrived in our city as well as our staff with Catholic Social Services that have worked with them."

Nasim Haseli, his wife and three daughters arrived in the U.S. less than two weeks ago. The 35-year-old is an SIV holder from Afghanistan, which is a special visa granted to those who worked with the U.S. Armed Forces.

"The opportunities that are here and everything, democracy, that we didn’t have in our own country," said Haseli. "It’s very nice, especially for refugees. They are new here. They don’t know anyone, so it is a very good gathering and I have seen many of my friends here."

Kathy Bevenour is the Assistant Director for the Community Based Services Division at CSS and said it’s exciting the families chose Philadelphia as their new home.

"I think, initially, there’s a lot of relief to get here, but this is their dream. They want to make a new life. They’re happy to be free," said Bevenour. "They’re really just trying to understand their new life, so it’s really helpful for people to acknowledge and realize. A smile goes a long way."

The luncheon also celebrated the service work of CSS staff and volunteers. CSS immigration service programs provide housing resources, mental health support and employment searches.