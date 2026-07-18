Philadelphia opens storm recovery centers for those impacted by July 11 severe storms

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One week after powerful storms tore through parts of Philadelphia, city, state and nonprofit agencies are coming together to help residents and business owners recover.

The City of Philadelphia launched the first of three Multi-Agency Resource Center events Saturday, offering a one-stop location for people affected by the July 11 storm that brought heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

More than 1,000 residents and business owners have reported storm damage, according to city officials.

Among them is West Philadelphia resident Janie Furbert, whose two-story home was left unsafe after a large tree crashed into it during the storm.

"It’s hazardous. It’s dangerous," Furbert said.

While attending Saturday’s resource event, Furbert said she’s looking for guidance but also hopes to see more direct assistance for homeowners dealing with dangerous debris.

"Giving me information where to get help or loans or sources like that — there is no one with boots on the ground to actually climb into this tree and take the tree off. It’s hazardous. It’s dangerous," she said.

City officials say crews had responded to more than 400 tree-related emergency calls as of Friday.

The resource centers bring together dozens of agencies to answer questions about insurance claims, documenting storm damage, housing assistance, avoiding scams, financial resources and mental health services.

"We want to make sure that people know that we’re there to help them in whatever aspect that we can help," said Veronica White with the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services.

West Philadelphia resident Jamila Hankinson also stopped by Saturday’s event after floodwaters filled her basement while a massive tree crashed into the backyard of her nearly 90-year-old uncle’s home.

"I’ve never experienced anything like that in Philadelphia before. It was bad," Hankinson said.

Despite the damage, she says she feels fortunate.

"When I see the damage to the city, mine was minor… absolutely. No loss of life."

Remaining storm resource center locations

Residents impacted by the storms can attend either of the remaining recovery events:

Sunday, July 19 | Noon–8 p.m.

Vare Recreation Center: 2600 Morris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Monday, July 20 | 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Wynnefield Library: 5325 Overbrook Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

Saturday's event was held at the Lucien Blackwell Community Center at 761 N. 47th Street in West Philadelphia.

Participating organizations include the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania Insurance Department, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Philadelphia Housing Authority, Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, Department of Licenses & Inspections, Office of Emergency Management, Philadelphia Water Department, Philadelphia Fire Department Community Action Team, PECO, the American Red Cross, Share Food, Network of Neighbors and numerous other city and community partners.

Officials also remind anyone struggling emotionally after the storm that free crisis support is available by calling or texting 988 at any time.

Philadelphians who experienced storm damage are encouraged to report it through the City’s online damage reporting system to help officials assess the full impact of the storm.