Saquon Barkley's home broken into, police investigating

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The Brief Eagles RB Saquon Barkley's Chester County house was broken into early Saturday morning. Barkley and his family were not hurt. Police say they're investigating a large SUV that may have been involved.



The Chester County home of Philadelphia Eagles RB Saqon Barkley was broken into Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Tredyffrin Township Police officers were called out to Barkley's home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, after reports of a robbery.

When officers got there, the suspects had already gotten away.

Officers said that neither Barkley nor his family were hurt in the break-in.

What we don't know:

Police said they're searching for a large white SUV, appearing to be a GMC Yukon, which may have been involved in the break-in. Officials did not provide any other information about potential suspects.

It's also not clear if the suspects were able to take anything from the home before police arrived.