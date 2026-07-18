Saquon Barkley's home broken into, police investigating
TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. - The Chester County home of Philadelphia Eagles RB Saqon Barkley was broken into Saturday morning, according to police.
What we know:
Tredyffrin Township Police officers were called out to Barkley's home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, after reports of a robbery.
When officers got there, the suspects had already gotten away.
Officers said that neither Barkley nor his family were hurt in the break-in.
What we don't know:
Police said they're searching for a large white SUV, appearing to be a GMC Yukon, which may have been involved in the break-in. Officials did not provide any other information about potential suspects.
It's also not clear if the suspects were able to take anything from the home before police arrived.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Tredyffrin Township Police Department.