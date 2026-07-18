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Saquon Barkley's home broken into, police investigating

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Crime & Public Safety
Published July 18, 2026 7:03 PM EDT
Published July 18, 2026 7:03 PM EDT
article

Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Eagles RB Saquon Barkley's Chester County house was broken into early Saturday morning.
    • Barkley and his family were not hurt.
    • Police say they're investigating a large SUV that may have been involved.

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. - The Chester County home of Philadelphia Eagles RB Saqon Barkley was broken into Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Tredyffrin Township Police officers were called out to Barkley's home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, after reports of a robbery.

When officers got there, the suspects had already gotten away.

Officers said that neither Barkley nor his family were hurt in the break-in.

What we don't know:

Police said they're searching for a large white SUV, appearing to be a GMC Yukon, which may have been involved in the break-in. Officials did not provide any other information about potential suspects.

It's also not clear if the suspects were able to take anything from the home before police arrived.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tredyffrin Township Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphia EaglesChester County