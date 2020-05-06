Philadelphia students win lottery to enroll in West Oak Lane Charter School

Third grader Kamrin Quarles-Goslee and his younger brother Arion are going into kindergarten next year. They are thrilled they won the lottery to enroll in West Oak Lane Charter School.

"When we heard his name called we looked at each other and started screaming at the top of our lungs," their mom, Jasmine Quarles, told FOX 29.

Jasmine says this is the fourth time she's applied for the school lottery and the first time they've had success. It's timely since as a hairdresser she's not working right now and has no money coming in.

"COVD-19 has messed me up financially," she explained. "I didn't expect it to get this bad its really hit hard."

Paying to put two children through Catholic school would've been extremely difficult. West Oak Lane Charter School is free so it's a huge help for the family.

"I feel like the prayers have been answered," Jasmine said.

For the first time in West Oak Lane Charter's 20 year history, they announced the lottery winners virtually with the mascot present they pushed for the same level of excitement on such a big day for these families.

