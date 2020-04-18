Philadelphia teacher delivers groceries to people in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

A Philadelphia school teacher is providing groceries for families in need after the coronavirus pandemic forced Pennsylvania schools to close.

Sharon Ahram is the Assistant Director at the Center for Public Purpose at Penn Charter School, but these days she is donating her time at SHARE.

Share provides thousands of groceries to people in need and delivers the essentials to at-risk communities across Philadelphia.

“No one should have to lose their life just to go to the grocery store, so bringing food to them is important, bringing food to kids is important, making sure everyone is healthy and well is certainly something I try to live my life by," Sharon said.

RELATED: FOR GOODNESS' SAKE

The populations that Share visits have been recommended to avoid crowds, but despite the risk folks like Sharon are happy to provide.

“I’m just glad that people have food and glad that share is able to provide it for them especially during these crazy times.”

Advertisement

Sharon ensures that she keeps her social distance when making deliveries. There's virtually nothing that will stop her from making sure food and essentials get in the hands of those in need.

“I’m not a hero, this is every day for me, every day for the community that I’m a part of," Sharon said.

"I’m privileged enough to be able to do this, I have a car, I have plenty of money to be able to go out and support others, so whatever you can do to help and give back is important."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP