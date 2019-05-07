Smith Memorial Playground celebrates 120 years
Organ donation recipients celebrate the gift of life
Bethlehem boxer inspires after being shot in the spine
Philadelphia police officers give back to community in 35th District
On this day, officers focused on the "service" portion of their "protect and serve" motto.
Nonprofit gives people in tough circumstances free housing for a year to get back on their feet
Several businesses take part in Black Restaurant Week
Owner of Tasties restaurant, Barbara Devan, joins Good Day Weekend as part of Black Restaurant Week,
For Goodness' Sake: Camden Arts Yard
Changing a city, piece by piece – that's the goal of a chef and a developer who have opened a restaurant in an unlikely spot, in Camden. They're providing opportunities for people who otherwise may not have them, for goodness' sake. FOX 29's Bill Anderson has the story.
For Goodness' Sake: Drug Court Graduation
We hear all too often about the disease of addiction and, so often, the people struggling end up in prison, charged with drug crimes. But, as Bill Anderson shows us, New Jersey is trying something else to help them turn their lives around.
Cherry Hill food pantry in need of help as they search for new location
The Cherry Hill Food Pantry has given food to the needy for years, but it says it is getting pushed out of its Camden County location.
Community honors Atlantic City officer who survived shooting
An Atlantic City police officer was shot in the head during an armed robbery and survived. Now, his community is honoring him in a special way.
Local women fight for bail reform
