Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade: Road closures, parking restrictions
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade — which is celebrating its 100th consecutive year — returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday.
The parade is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m.
Parade Route
- Starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- Eastbound on John F. Kennedy Boulevard to 16th Street
- Northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
- Westbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) to Eakins Oval
- Around Eakins Oval to Kelly Drive
- Parade disperses via Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Extension
Road Closures
Tuesday, November 26
- 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals
Wednesday, November 27
- 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals
- 6:30 p.m. – Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until conclusion of parade
- 7 p.m. – Inbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade
- 9 p.m. – Outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade
Thursday, November 28
- 2 a.m. – Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19th Street to 20th Street until conclusion of parade
- 6 a.m. – Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19th Street to 22nd Street until conclusion of parade
- 7:30 a.m. – Parade route closed to vehicular traffic
Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Traffic delays can be expected during the event. Drivers are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event.
Parking Restrictions
Temporary no parking signs will be posted in connection with the closures listed above beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 26, with parking prohibited in posted areas.
