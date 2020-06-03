Philadelphia under curfew for fifth straight night

article

Philadelphia officials say the city will be under curfew again for a fifth straight night.

City official said the curfew will extend from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, during time people will be allowed to leave their homes only to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or help from police.

Much of the center of the city remains closed off except to residents and business owners as well as those providing or receiving essential services.

Demonstrations continued during the city Tuesday night but were largely peaceful, unlike the previous few nights.

