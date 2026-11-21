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The Brief The Philadelphia Union Foundation has unveiled its first-ever Phang wall calendar, "Year of DOOP: Phang's 2027 Calendar," with pre-orders open ahead of its Giving Tuesday release. The 12-month landscape calendar features 13 never-before-released photos of the Union mascot along with custom "Phang holidays" throughout the year. All proceeds benefit the foundation's community programs, including free youth soccer in Chester and Philadelphia, mental health initiatives and field-building projects.



Philadelphia Union fans can soon hang a full year of Phang on their walls while helping fund free youth soccer across the region.

The Philadelphia Union Foundation announced the release of its first-ever mascot wall calendar, "Year of DOOP: Phang's 2027 Calendar," ahead of the team's postseason push following a record-setting season. Pre-orders are open now, with the calendar officially releasing on Giving Tuesday.

By the numbers:

The 11-by-8.5-inch landscape wall calendar features 13 never-before-seen photos of Phang—including a brand-new front and back cover—in seasonal, local and Union-themed scenes.

Each month also includes original "Phang holidays," ranging from "Phang Day" on Feb. 2 and "Phang's Annual Grudge Day" on March 17 to "Phang Has Legs Day" on April 1.

"Twelve months. Twelve looks. Zero legs. I've never worked harder in my life. Hang me on your wall, Philly," Phang said in a statement on the foundation's website.

Where the money goes

Local perspective:

Proceeds from every calendar sold directly support the Philadelphia Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that funds youth and community initiatives, including:

Chester Soccer: Provides free youth soccer programming for the Chester community.

HEADFIRST: Supports mental health awareness and resources for the soccer community.

iAM Project: Helps students reach their full potential while facing poverty.

Safe Spaces: Builds soccer fields and revitalizes local community spaces.

How to get one

What you can do:

Fans can pre-order the calendar online through the Philadelphia Union Foundation's website and select either shipping or local pickup at checkout:

Shipping: Orders are expected to ship during the second week of December 2026.

Campus pickup: Pickup will be offered on two dates at the Subaru Park campus in Chester. Buyers who choose pickup will receive an email with exact dates and location details by Dec. 5, 2026, with an option to switch to shipping for a fee if they cannot attend.