The Brief A mostly sunny and mild weekend will be interrupted by a round of rain on Sunday. Rain on Sunday is expected to move in during the afternoon and remain throughout the day. Forecasters expect another round of rain to impact the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving.



A pleasant stretch of sunny and mild weather will end on Sunday when forecasters say soaking showers drench the Philadelphia area.

A coastal low will push rain into the Philadelphia area on Sunday afternoon and evening, with temperatures in the 60s.

What we know:

A near-perfect Fall Friday will kick off the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures stretching into the 70s.

A brisk Saturday morning for the Philadelphia Half Marathon will lead to more sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s.

Forecasters expect the coastal storm to arrive on Sunday afternoon, bringing soaking showers that could last into Monday.

The rain is expected to hold off until the afternoon, giving Philadelphia Marathon runners cool, overcast conditions.

What's next:

Forecasters say showers may linger into Monday morning, but it's not expected to be a washout.

Sunshine will reemerge on Tuesday and Wednesday before another round of rain moves in for Thanksgiving.