Philadelphia Union star Cavan Sullivan earns first USMNT call-up, ESPN reports

article

The Brief Philadelphia Union attacker Cavan Sullivan has reportedly earned his first senior United States men's national team call-up for the upcoming international window. If the 16-year-old makes his debut during the fall matches, he will become the second-youngest player to ever suit up for the USMNT, behind only Freddy Adu. The official roster announcement is scheduled for Thursday, with player camp opening in Atlanta on Sept. 20.



Philadelphia Union attacker Cavan Sullivan has earned his first call-up to the United States men’s national team for the upcoming international fixture window, according to a report from ESPN.

The official roster announcement is set for Thursday, Sept. 17. Sullivan is expected to join the squad for upcoming international matches against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The USMNT opens the window against Peru on Sept. 26 in Orlando, Florida, before training camp begins on Sept. 20 at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Atlanta.

What we know:

Sullivan, who turns 17 on Sept. 28, would become the second-youngest player to ever play for the USMNT if he makes an appearance in any of the four upcoming matches.

Former phenom Freddy Adu holds the record, having made his senior national team debut in 2006 at 16 years and 243 days old.

The Philadelphia native signed a homegrown contract with the Union in May 2024 at 14 years old, making him the fifth-youngest player to sign a first-team MLS deal. That contract includes an agreement allowing him to transfer to English Premier League power Manchester City when he turns 18 in 2027.

He later became the youngest player to appear in a major North American professional sports league match when he made his MLS debut on July 17, 2024, at 14 years and 293 days old—breaking Adu's league record by 13 days.

Surging form catches Pochettino's eye

The backstory:

The call-up follows a dramatic surge in performance for the young attacker under USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Sullivan has compiled nine goals and 15 assists across all competitions this season. Since MLS resumed play following its World Cup break, Sullivan has scored six goals and logged a goal contribution in seven consecutive league matches.

Most recently, Sullivan scored two goals and added an assist on Sunday during the Philadelphia Union's 5-0 victory over San Diego FC.