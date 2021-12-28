Philadelphia vaccine mandate for indoor dining begins Jan. 3

Philadelphia's new vaccine mandate for indoor dining establishments will go into effect just after the New Year holiday.

The city announced on Dec. 13 that the new mandate will be effective on Jan. 3.

Officials say the mandate is a response to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks in Philadelphia, and across Pennsylvania.

Starting Jan. 3, any establishment that sells food or drinks to be consumed on-site will have to require that everyone who enters, including staff, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Philadelphia to require vaccines for indoor dining establishments starting Jan. 3

For the first two weeks, establishments may choose to accept a negative test from the last 24 hours up until Jan. 17.

After Jan. 17, proof of a negative test will no longer be accepted and everyone must have completed their primary series of vaccinations - one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer.

The mandate allows some extra time for children ages 5-11 and employees to get vaccinated. The city is asking that those groups have a first dose by Jan. 3 and a second dose by Feb. 3.

