Philadelphia wants you to name its new public restrooms

article

Yes that's right, the city is bestowing a name to its new bathrooms - and it's all in your (hopefully clean) hands!

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health wants to know "what should we name the place when you gotta go?"

There are three options:

Phlush

Philly Public Restroom

Philly Loo

You can vote here until 5 p.m. Thursday.

City officials say the public restrooms will be installed in different neighborhoods over the next five years.

One of the first is coming to the southeast corner of 15th and Arch street near Love Park at some point this year.